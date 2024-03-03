Langhorne man admits creating a phony super PAC in 2020 election in PA

A Langhorne man has admitted he filed false reports with a federal agency after creating a phony super PAC during the 2020 election cycle.

Christopher Richardson, 37, entered a guilty plea on Feb. 29 to felony charges of falsifying a report with the Federal Election Commission and credit card fraud in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The secret world of dating violence When teen dating turns deadly: 'You never know how fast something can go so wrong'

In March 2020, Richardson created “Americans for Progressive Action USA,” an independent “expenditure-only” super PAC using fake names for the committee’s treasurer and designated agent, according to court documents.

He then filed falsified quarterly reports with the FEC claiming the PAC raised $4.8 million. In a later FEC report, Richardson falsely claimed the super PAC spent more than $1.5 million to buy advertising and media production for the U.S. Senate races, authorities said.

When AFPA’s quick fundraising and spending attracted media scrutiny, questioning the accuracy of the federal reports, Richardson filed another FEC report that falsely claimed the super PAC had refined the non-existent $4.8 million in donations.

Richardson pleaded guilty to making a false entry in a record and falsification of a credit card application using a stolen social security number. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13, and faces a potential maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on both charges.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Langhorne man admits creating a phony super PAC in 2020 election