Langer has 2-shot lead at Senior PGA on Trump course

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer will sleep on a two-shot lead as he aims for his record ninth senior major at the Senior PGA Championship.

Langer shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday morning, and the lead held up as thunderstorms halted play in the afternoon with half the 156-man field still on the course.

The 59-year-old German could break Jack Nicklaus' record of eight senior majors with a win at Trump National. He tied Nicklaus last week with a five-shot victory at the Regions Tradition. He would also become the first player to win all five of the current senior majors.

Langer finished off his round with a tap-in eagle at the par-5 18th.

Tom Lehman, Lee Janzen, Scott McCarron and James Kingston shot 67, and Larry Mize also was 5 under with eight holes left.