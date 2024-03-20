Lang wins GOP primary, advances to face Cooke in 4th Senate District

Mar. 20—Incumbent Sen. George Lang ended Election Night on top of the race for Ohio's 4th Senate District GOP primary nomination, according to final, unofficial election totals.

Lang, R-West Chester Twp., staved off two challengers in Tuesday's primary and advanced to the November general election in hopes of winning a second four-year term serving Ohio's 4th Senate District. Lang earned 60.2% of the unofficial vote. Former state lawmaker Candice Keller received 27.3%, and Middletown native Mark D. Morgan received 12.5%.

Lang said this primary victory "proves that the voters of Butler County want someone who's going to go to Columbus and get things done, things that are important to them, things like lowering taxes, things like reducing regulations, things like bringing businesses and jobs back to Ohio."

"I call it the Butler County model and I think the choice was pretty clear. I think the voters had made it clear that they want somebody that can go up there and deliver results," he said.

Lang will now face Thomas Cooke, of Oxford Twp., the Democratic Party's candidate for the 4th Ohio Senate District this November.

Less than 20% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election, according to Butler County's unofficial results. Turnout can change with late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Monday and received by this Friday.

Ohio's 4th Senate District represents most of Butler County (Wayne and Milford townships and the city of Trenton are represented by the 5th Senate District).

