Lanesboro house fire leaves five dogs dead

Jun. 17—LANESBORO, Minn. — The Lanesboro Fire Department and Lanesboro Ambulance responded to a house fire at 35315 Flag Road just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 16.

According to a news release from Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, both adults who were in the home made it out with minor injuries, but five of the six dogs did not make it out. The house was severely damaged.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No crime is suspected.