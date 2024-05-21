All lanes on US-58 East closed due to tractor-trailer crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All eastbound lanes on US-58, Danville Pike, are blocked off after a tractor-trailer crashed Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the crash is near Still House Road. Drivers can expect delays in this area and are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as details are released.

