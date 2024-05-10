All lanes on US-58 East closed after crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All eastbound lanes on US-58 are blocked off after a crash in Patrick County on Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near S Fork Loop, near the Patrick Springs area.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to find alternative routes until the crash is cleared.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as details are released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.