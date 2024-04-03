Lanes on US-460 cleared after crash in Campbell County

UPDATE: 2:10 P.M. CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– VDOT says lanes on US-460 East are open after a crash in Campbell County. Traffic is still backed up but is slowly starting to flow in the area.

—

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Traffic is backed up on US-460 East in Campbell County after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash is near the Mt. Athos Road ramp. Currently, all eastbound lanes are closed and first responders are on the scene.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.