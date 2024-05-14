Lanes on US-220 South open after crash in Botetourt County

UPDATE: 5/14 AT 7:47 A.M. BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All lanes on US-220 South are open following a crash in Botetourt County on Tuesday morning.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers traveling on US-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Roanoke Road, near Wesley Road. The department says the south left lane and right lane are blocked off.

