All lanes of SR 18 in Issaquah are back open after a fatal crash

State Route 18 in Issaquah is back open after a fatal crash Wednesday night.

The three-car crash happened around 7 p.m.

A driver was eastbound on SR 18 when they crossed the centerline and struck two other vehicles. That eastbound driver was killed.

Washington State Patrol closed SR 18 in both directions between Issaquah-Hobart Road and Interstate 90 after the crash.

SR 18 was reopened just after 10 p.m.