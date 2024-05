May 16—Interstate 25 northbound has reopened after a crash involving a gravel truck closed both lanes near Cesar Chaves SE for several hours Thursday, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation's website.

The road reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 224, which is near Lead and Coal SE.

Northbound traffic was diverted at Cesar Chavez SE while the scene is cleared.