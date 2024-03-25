UPDATE: All lanes now reopened on highway in Culberson County
UPDATE: All lanes are now open along U.S. 62/180 in Culberson County, TxDOT said.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at U.S. 62/180 Mile Marker 126 in Culberson County are closed Sunday, March 24 after a tractor trailer jackknifed and landed on its side, TxDOT announced on its X account.
TxDOT says a tow truck has been called out and the clearing time is until further notice.
This is a developing story and we will update it once we learn more.
