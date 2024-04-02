All lanes of lower deck on Sherman Minton Bridge closed on both directions

All lanes of the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge are closed in both directions after two tractor trailers collided Tuesday morning, according to TRIMARC, a service from the Kentucky Transportation Department.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 64 westbound and found that two tractor trailers had collided, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Ellis said one of the vehicles "lost its 'saddle' tank" and spilled fuel on the road which will have to be cleaned. He said investigators do not yet know the cause of the collision.

The closure is estimated to last one hour. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.

