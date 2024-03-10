All lanes on Interstate 95 are closed in part of Miami-Dade. Here’s what we know

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 have been blocked around the Ives Dairy Road exit most of Sunday morning.

An incident that the Florida Department of Transportation alerts place around 8:40 a.m. has traffic being directed off at the Ives Dairy Road exit near Aventura and Miami Gardens. The Ives Dairy entrance to I-95 north also is blocked. The express lanes, however, remain in use.

Alternate routes to consider are U.S. 441, Florida’s Turnpike and U.S. 1.

This story will be updated as more is learned.