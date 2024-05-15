All lanes closed due to semi crash on SB I-75 in Dayton

All lanes are closed after a semi-crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched at 2:25 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on I-75 SB between Stanley Avenue and State Route Four.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there is a possible gas leak, but News Center 7 has not confirmed that.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says there is a possible HazMat situation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

ODOT cameras show a large police and fire response on I-75 SB between Stanley Avenue and State Route Four.

Traffic is being diverted onto State Route 4.

Initial scanner traffic also said the semi may have partially flipped over and hit a highway sign.

