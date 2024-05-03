What lanes will be closed due to the Jimmie Davis Bridge project? When will they reopen?

The Jimmie Davis Bridge project is set to start Monday, May 6, meaning there will be a change in traffic.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Friday, May 3, that lane closures have been scheduled to begin May 6 near Jimmie Davis Bridge.

The southbound inside lane of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from Reeves Marine Drive to Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed Monday, May 6.

The northbound outside lane of Clyde Fant Parkway at the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed Tuesday, May 7.

According to DOTD, these closures are necessary for mobilization of cranes in preparation for construction on the new bridge.

These closures are expected to be in place until May 28, 2024.

