Lanes reopened at Dead Man’s Curve following crash involving truck

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On a busy holiday weekend, a crash caused a delay at Dead Man’s Curve heading east for much of Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were blocked on I-90 East at SR-2 West for multiple hours. The crash appeared to have involved a large truck.

The crash coincided with the downtown St. Patrick’s day parade (which stepped off at 2 p.m.) and those leaving the downtown area were met with the slowdown.

It is not yet clear what led to the crash or if there were any injuries. First responders worked to clear the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

