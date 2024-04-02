Right lanes blocked on WB I-70 in Clark County due to semi crash; At least 1 hurt

The right lanes are blocked and at least one person is hurt after a crash on Westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County Tuesday morning.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched on WB I-70 near U.S. 68 at around 6:47 a.m. on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that three vehicles were involved, including two semis and a passenger car.

ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are blocked and the left lane is open.

Traffic is backed up on WB I-70 past State Route 72 in Clark County.

We will continue to provide updates.