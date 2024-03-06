UPDATE: All lanes blocked after semi-crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.; Hazmat on scene

UPDATE 5:50 a.m.

All lanes are blocked on Southbound Interstate 75 after a crash involving a semi in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched just after 4:45 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on SB I-75 between Benchwood Road and Needmore Road, according to OSHP dispatchers.

ODOT cameras show all lanes are blocked on SB I-75 at Needmore Road.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatched confirmed to News Center 7 that Hazmat has been dispatched to the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that there was a possible diesel fuel spill.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene.

Sgt Mark Bowron is monitoring this crash and will have LIVE traffic updates every 10 minutes on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

A semi crashed into a wall and the right two lanes are blocked on SB I-75.

ODOT cameras are showing delays on Southbound Interstate 75 at Benchwood Road.

Photo from: ODOT