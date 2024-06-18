All lanes blocked after fire breaks out on Hwy 152 in Gilroy

(KRON) — All lanes are blocked Monday night on Highway 152 at Bloomfield Avenue in Gilroy, according to a 511 alert. The lane closures are for both the westbound and eastbound lanes due to a fire.

San Jose’s Raging Waters to reopen this summer with new name, ownership

California Highway Patrol reported on the traffic alert at 7:54 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen. Those traveling in the area should expect delays, officials said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.