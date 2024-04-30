All lanes blocked both ways on SR 539 in Bellingham

UPDATE: All lanes are cleared as of 11:25AM Tuesday.

All lanes are blocked heading both directions on SR 539 just south of Axon Road in Bellingham due to a downed powerline and collision.

Washington State Patrol and Fire Assistance are on the scene to help.

The Department of Transportation asks everyone to seek alternate routes or prepare for delays.

