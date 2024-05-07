UPDATE: All lanes on I-70 reopened after Semi Fire shuts down interstate in Preble County

All lanes of I-70 westbound in Preble County have reopened after a semi caught fire and shut down the interstate Monday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to I-70 Westbound beyond State Route 503 near Lewisburg on reports of a semi-fire.

The driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7 the interstate reopened around 8:30 p.m., and the interstate was shut down for roughly 5 hours while crews unloaded the semi.

Traffic was backed up for roughly 10 miles during the clean-up.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire.