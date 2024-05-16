All lanes of I-25 north at Coal Avenue closed for crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of Interstate 25 north at Coal and Lead avenues in Albuquerque are closed due to a crash Thursday morning, according to the NMRoads map.
The crash is after I-25 N exit 223 and before exit 224. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route as major delays are expected.
This is a developing story. View traffic cameras here.
