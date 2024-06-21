Lane and street closings to impact traffic starting Monday

The City of Marion is alerting motorists to lane and street closings starting Monday.

South State Street at the intersection of Bain Avenue will be restricted to one lane 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. A contractor working for Aqua Ohio will complete waterline work at the location.

From 7 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Merchant Avenue between Mount Vernon Avenue and Indiana Avenue will have intermittent closures as Streets Department crews work on roadway issues.

Holland Road from Marion Williamsport Road to Niles Street will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Friday.

Traffic control will be in place to maintain traffic. A contractor will be completing sewer inspection in conjunction with the Holland Road sewer rehabilitation project.

