Construction crews removed the lane split on eastbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor over the weekend.

The lane split between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 allowed crews to work on the support structures for new flyover ramps connecting southbound SR 143 with eastbound I-10, said Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson Marcy McMacken.

Now that those structures are completed, the lane split is no longer necessary.

Following last weekend's permanent closure of a southbound SR 143 loop ramp, crews will move on to construct a new southbound SR 143 ramp to connect with eastbound I-10.

"That's disappearing — that loop ramp's going away — and a new ramp is being built into place," McMacken said.

ADOT said major work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project was expected to be completed by the end of the year and that the project should be completely wrapped up in early 2025.

McMacken said drivers can look forward to no major freeway closures for the upcoming weekend or the weekend of July 4 but should continue to expect occasional freeway closures through July and August.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lane split on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix removed as work advances