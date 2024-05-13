Lane restrictions on Saw Mill Run Boulevard to begin

Lane restrictions on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 13, weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 51 between Greenlee Road and Stewart Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late May, according to PennDOT.

