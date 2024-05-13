Lane restrictions on Saw Mill Run Boulevard to begin

Natalie Miller
·1 min read

Lane restrictions on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 13, weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 51 between Greenlee Road and Stewart Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late May, according to PennDOT.

