Lane restrictions near East Rochester-Monaca Bridge set to start Monday

MONACA ― As crews from PennDOT continue their preparations for the long-term closure of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge, motorists will notice some restrictions are being put in place on the road near another local bridge.

According to a recent announcement from PennDOT, lane closures will begin at the intersection near the southern entrance to the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge Monday. Flaggers will control traffic near the intersection of 17th Street (Route 51) and Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through mid-June.

The construction project is a part of preparing the Monaca area for the 67-day closure of the Rochester Monaca Bridge, which is expected to begin in June. The lane restrictions near the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge are being put in place as temporary traffic signals are installed at the intersection, which will help with the increased traffic in that area.

Crews note that these restrictions near the intersection may be lifted earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Motorists are advised to practice caution when driving in the area for the workers' safety. Drivers can check the condition of the road and project status live on the 511PA website and smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lane restrictions near East Rochester-Monaca Bridge starting Monday