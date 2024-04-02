Lane reductions start this week as I-94 reconstruction enters homestretch in east metro

Lanes on eastbound Interstate 94 between Oakdale and Woodbury will be reduced this week as part of the final year of a freeway reconstruction project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, motorists can expect reduced lanes in both directions until the middle of July, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The construction spans I-94 between Minnesota 120 (Century Avenue) and the St. Croix River. This is the final year of the three-year Oakdale-to-Lakeland project.

In addition, the ramp from Highway 120 to eastbound I-94 will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Thursday until the fall. Other ramp closures will follow.

During the construction project, MnDOT will be resurfacing the pavement and making other improvements through the fall. For more information, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94oakdale-stcroix.

Related Articles