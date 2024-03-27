A lane on Interstate 20 will be closed this week. Here's what you need to know

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 20 beginning Thursday evening.

Here's what you need to know

I-20

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the inside left lane of I-20 eastbound will be closed during the night hours.

This closure will start at the Greenwood weigh station at 10 p.m. and will last until 2 a.m. This closure is necessary to allow for the replacement of a weigh scale sensor.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," DOTD said in a news release.

