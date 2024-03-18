Lane on Halfway Boulevard to be closed indefinitely, starting March 18

A lane on Halfway Boulevard between Fed Ex Ground and New Gate Boulevard to be closed indefinitely, starting March 18

On Monday, March 18, a lane will be closed on Halfway Boulevard between Fed Ex Ground and New Gate Boulevard and will remain closed until further notice.

All residents and commuters are asked to exercise caution in the work zone.

For further information, contact the Washington County Highway Department at 240-313-2720.

