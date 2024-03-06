Lane County's Sheriff's Office seeks public's help to identify armed robbery suspect

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Everyone's Market near River Road and Swain Lane Sunday night.

According to Lane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 9:40 p.m. when they learned a suspect entered the store, pointed a silver pistol at the clerk, and demanded cash from the register.

As law enforcement officials arrived on scene, an area resident reported a vehicle driving 90 miles per hour west on Lynnbrook Drive, just across the street from the market.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s with blonde hair.

Lane County Sheriff's Office is also asking anyone who lives in the area to review home security videos during the time frame of March 3 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for details that match the suspect description or a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lane County Sheriff's Office at (541)-682-4150, option 1.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: LCSO seeks to identify armed robbery suspect in Eugene