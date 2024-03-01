Lane County woman cited for neglect after officers report injured, malnourished animals

A Lane County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Deputies cited a woman on a rural property off Highway 58 for animal neglect after area residents reported signs of malnourished animals on her property.

A Lane County woman was cited for animal neglect after several malnourished animals were discovered on a rural property near the 34400 block of Highway 58 on Feb. 23, according to Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on the scene after Lane County Animal Services received several complaints of malnourished animals from area residents.

The owner of the animals, Raina Ott, 24, was known to be on probation from a 2020 conviction in which she was sentenced to five years of bench probation after pleading guilty to one count of animal neglect in the second degree.

Deputies contacted Ott at the residence and discovered several malnourished cows and emaciated companion animals living in "deplorable conditions," according to the Sheriff's Office. Several decomposing cow carcasses were also found.

Lane County Animal Services rehoused the companion animals and is working with Ott to remove the remaining cows from the property. The possession of cows and companion animals violated her probation.

As of Feb. 29, Ott had a bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear in court for her arraignment Wednesday on one count of animal neglect in the second degree and four counts of theft in the second degree in a separate case in which she is accused of stealing at least $400 worth of supplies from Coastal Farm and Home Supply.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a senior animal welfare officer with Lane County Animal Services completed a welfare check on animals owned by Ott at her property on Feb. 1.

During the welfare check, the officer inspected a tack room where two heeler dogs were discovered in kennels. When entering the tack room, the officer noticed a strong ammonia odor and feces on the floor.

A dog named in the affidavit as "JoJo" was let out of a small dog kennel. JoJo appeared to have an injured front leg and was sniffing around the floor as though looking for food, according to the affidavit.

The animal welfare officer impounded JoJo, who was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where it was decided his leg needed to be amputated. A veterinarian with Greenhill Humane Society also inspected JoJo and determined she had chronic scarring on her leg due to disuse due to an old injury and had a dirty coat consistent with long-standing unsanitary living conditions.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon woman cited for neglect after report of malnourished animals