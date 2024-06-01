Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of new phone scam

A new automated phone scam where the caller claims to be from the Lane County Sheriff's Office is targeting local communities.

The scam originates or provides a callback number of (541)-361-3786, and all options provided in the phone call result in the caller being asked to send an email to a fraudulent email address, according to a the actual Lane County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the scam.

Residents are advised not to call the scammer back or email any address provided. If Lane County residents are contacted by the scam, they are asked to report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at www.ic3.gov.

In a press release issued on Friday, the sheriff's office stated that it would never ask residents for money by phone, text, or email. Scammers usually claim residents have warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal issues and then proceed to ask for payment or personal information, often to avoid arrest.

Scammers sometimes appear to call from official phone numbers or provide fraudulent callback numbers with official-sounding voicemail inboxes. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff's Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please hang up and contact the dispatch center at (541)-682-4141.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: New phone scam targets local communities n Lane County