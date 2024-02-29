Lane County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help after shooting in Florence

Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday near Good Pasture Staging Area on South Jetty Road in Florence.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. and found a man had been struck by gunfire while inside his trailer, causing him significant injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Despite an "extensive follow up" on the case, detectives have been unable to locate a suspect.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Hudson with Lane County Sheriff's Office at (541)-682-4150 in reference to LCSO Case #24-0990.

