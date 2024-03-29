Lane County pets of the week: A friendly Chihuahua, a mother dog and a golden tabby

Greenhill Humane Society

Bobby is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who is described as a very calm, friendly, and social pup who is looking for a relaxing home to call his own.

He is hearing impaired but still has plenty of pep in his step and would make a great companion to a family that enjoys short walks around the neighborhood and snuggles in a blanket.

Bobby should meet any potential dog siblings at the shelter prior to adoption and should have a slow introduction to any cat friends.

He has shown signs of resource guarding his food and toys so supervision with any new pet friends is recommended. Bobby also prefers the company of children who are gentle with him.

Bobby is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Lola is available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Lola arrived at Oregon Coast Humane Society with puppies in tow and was an excellent mother, according to staff with the shelter. Her puppies have been adopted and now it is her turn.

She is a two-year-old mixed-breed dog who is good with other dogs.

To meet Lola stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Wetzel is a gold tabby cat available for adoption at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Wetzel is described as a four-year-old golden tabby cat who is the perfect match of playful and couch potato.

According to Cat Rescue and Adoption Network, Wetzel will spend hours chasing feathers and strings around the room as long as someone is playing with him. He can be shy with strangers but will warm up to you quickly.

Wetzel loves treats, getting gentle pets, and would enjoy a calm home, which means he's likely best as the only cat in your household.

Wetzel is smart and independent and is perfect for an adopter who is experienced in caring for a long-haired cat. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Wetzel, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County pets of the week: A Chihuahua, a mother dog and a golden tabby