Lane County pets to adopt this week: A mixed dog, a kitten and a bonded pair of cats

Gee is a three-year-old German Shepherd and Alaskan Husky mix at Greenhill Humane Society.

Greenhill Humane Society

Gee is a friendly 3-year-old German Shepherd and Alaskan Husky mix, according to staff at Greenhill Humane Society.

He is an extremely playful, silly and smart puppy. Gee can be a little nervous around new people but with some gentle pets, he warms up quickly and turns into your most loyal friend.

Gee previously lived in a car so he needs a family that will be patient as he adjusts to a new home setting.

He weighs 80 pounds and has a tan and black coat which will require daily brushing. He may do well with calm, older dogs and should meet any potential dog siblings prior to adoption.

According to Greenhill, Gee would do best with older children who can respect his space when he wants it.

He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and ready to go home.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Linda is a one-year-old cat available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Linda arrived at Oregon Coast Humane Society with four kittens who have all found families, and now it's Linda's turn.

"She's really bloomed here at OCHS, turning into a purr machine who adores attention after her initial shyness wears off," said Elizabeth Thompson, executive director at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Linda is a year old and is good around other cats.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cashew and Lil Bit at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cashew and Lil Bit are a pair of 6-year-old bonded male cats described as smart, affectionate and playful.

Lil Bit is a fluffy dark gray and white tuxedo cat, while Cashew is a fluffy orange and white tuxedo cat.

This pair came to the cat rescue when their owner went into assisted living.

They're both shy and will take a few weeks to get comfortable, but once acclimated they are confident and friendly lap kitties who will do best as the only pets in your household.

They have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet them, please call (541)-225-4955, or visit the website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County pets to adopt: A mixed dog, a kitten, a bonded pair of cats