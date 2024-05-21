Lane County Commissioner election two races between Trieger, Widdicombe & Farr, Mulholland

KLCC reporter Nathan Wilk, left, moderates as Lane County Commission candidates Lauri Trieger, Grace Widdicombe, Pat Farr and Zach Mulholland attend a City Club of Eugene forum at Willamette High School in Eugene May 3, 2024.

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. when Lane County posts the first election results

Both Lane County Commissioners representing the Eugene area face challenges for their seats in Tuesday's elections.

In District 3, incumbent Laurie Trieger highlighted projects from her first term that she'll see through if re-elected including the Lane County stabilization center, waste processing facility and Measure 110 reform implementation.

Grace Widdicombe has highlighted her background as a house flipper, where she said she's seen Lane County be a barrier to housing development which she will improve by reforming Lane County land use.

In District 4, incumbent Pat Farr highlighted three terms of experience on the board of commissioners, and local government experience before that, and the knowledge and connections that come with that experience.

Lane Community College Board member and Beyond Toxics environmentalist Zach Mulholland has promoted himself as a candidate who will replace Farr's swing vote with one consistently liberal, especially on the environment.

The non-partisan office of Lane County Commissioner has a four-year term. The two "Eugene" seats on the board are elected in presidential years while the Springfield and rural seats are elected in mid-term years.

If a very close race causes no candidate in a race to reach 50% +1, they face off again in the general election in November.

As of May 17, Farr's campaign raised $125,982, Trieger's raised $104,668, Mulholland's raised $27,129 and Widdicombe's raised $6,051.

