Lane County certifies primary election results

Eugene Mayor candidate Kaarin Knudson, center, celebrates with family and supporters as early returns show her leading the race for mayor during a watch party at The Bier Stein in Eugene.

The Lane County Clerk and Oregon Secretary of State certified the results of Oregon's May 2024 election Monday evening.

Voters elected both new and incumbent candidates to positions for Lane County and the City of Eugene, determined local ballot measures, and selected the major parties' nominees for the state legislature and U.S. Congress.

The bond measure for the Fern Ridge School District, which was too close to call on election night, passed in the end, with the final tally showing 1,846 votes in favor and 1,787 votes opposed.

A handful of Lane County-area State Representative nominations had no candidate file from one of the major parties, and those nominations were won with write-in votes.

In House District 8 (south/central Eugene) both of the district's Democratic candidates tied for the most Republican votes with 7 votes each. Candidates for partisan office can be dual-nominated, but can't be nominated by another party after losing their own primary. This means Democratic nominee Lisa Fragala has the opportunity to also accept the Republican nomination and run uncontested in November, which is not uncommon in Oregon. In the last election cycle, four Republican representatives earned their districts' Democratic nominations through write-in votes.

In House District 12 (east Lane), Michelle Emmons, Democratic nominee for the seat in 2022, earned the most Democratic votes with 655, giving her the opportunity to run for the seat in November against Darin Harbick, who beat out incumbent Charlie Conrad for the Republican nomination.

In House District 14 (west Eugene/Veneta), Democratic incumbent Julie Fahey earned the most Republican votes with 33, meaning she could accept the Republican nomination and run uncontested.

Oregon House districts write-in results

House District 8 Republican Primary Votes Percent Lisa Fragala (D-Eugene) 7 6.8% Doyle Canning (D-Eugene) 7 6.8% Cory Burket (R-Springfield) 4 3.9% Others 85 82.5%

House District 12 Democratic Primary Votes Percent Michelle Emmons (D-Oakridge) 655 52.9% Darin Harbick (R-McKenzie Bridge) 221 17.9% Charlie Conrad (R-Dexter) 126 10.2% Others 236 19.1%

House District 14 Republican Primary Votes Percent Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) 33 13.1% Donald Trump (R-Palm Beach, Fla.) 9 3.6% Stan Stubblefield (R-Eugene) 7 2.8% Others 202 80.5%

Lane County May 2024 voter turnout

The final voter turnout in Lane County was 99,127 votes out of 278,595 registered voters, or 35.6%. This is a significant drop from the equivalent May 2020 election, which saw a 45.4% turnout, but mirrored the statewide trend, where overall turnout was 46.1% in May 2020 and 35.2% in May 2024.

Official voter turnout is arguably overstated because some people don't register to vote (according to the Census, there are approximately 315,236 adults in Lane County) and there are many undervotes, which is when people vote but not in certain races.

Undervotes were relatively low at the top of the ticket but grew lower down the ballot. For example, the Democratic presidential primary saw 3.8% undervotes, while the race for Eugene Mayor saw 11.4% undervotes, County Commissioner District 3 saw 17.6% undervotes, and District Attorney saw 20.5% undervotes.

This results in situations like the mayor's race, where 42,231 people voted in a city with approximately 148,901 adults. The figure was a dropoff from the May 2020 Eugene Mayor's race (48,061 votes). Other Eugene-sized cities such as Salem and Shreveport, Louisiana, have also seen a post-pandemic decline in voter turnout.

Mayoral election turnout in U.S. Cities with population between 175,000 and 180,000*

City May 2016 Nov. 2016 April 2017 Nov. 2018 Dec. 2018 May 2020 Nov. 2020 April 2021 May 2022 Nov. 2022 Dec. 2022 May 2024 Elk Grove, California - 68,721 - - - - 83,426 - - - - - Shreveport, Louisiana - - - 60,528 38,916 - - - - 51,454 36,764 - Eugene, Oregon 53,340 53,940^ - - - 48,061 64,599^ - - - - 42,231 Aurora, Illinois - - 10,968 - - - - 13,020 - - - Salem, Oregon 33,983 45,613^ - 40,019^ - 37,586 52,298^ - 34,760 39,860^ - 33,074

