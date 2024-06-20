Lane County certifies primary election results
The Lane County Clerk and Oregon Secretary of State certified the results of Oregon's May 2024 election Monday evening.
Voters elected both new and incumbent candidates to positions for Lane County and the City of Eugene, determined local ballot measures, and selected the major parties' nominees for the state legislature and U.S. Congress.
The bond measure for the Fern Ridge School District, which was too close to call on election night, passed in the end, with the final tally showing 1,846 votes in favor and 1,787 votes opposed.
A handful of Lane County-area State Representative nominations had no candidate file from one of the major parties, and those nominations were won with write-in votes.
In House District 8 (south/central Eugene) both of the district's Democratic candidates tied for the most Republican votes with 7 votes each. Candidates for partisan office can be dual-nominated, but can't be nominated by another party after losing their own primary. This means Democratic nominee Lisa Fragala has the opportunity to also accept the Republican nomination and run uncontested in November, which is not uncommon in Oregon. In the last election cycle, four Republican representatives earned their districts' Democratic nominations through write-in votes.
In House District 12 (east Lane), Michelle Emmons, Democratic nominee for the seat in 2022, earned the most Democratic votes with 655, giving her the opportunity to run for the seat in November against Darin Harbick, who beat out incumbent Charlie Conrad for the Republican nomination.
In House District 14 (west Eugene/Veneta), Democratic incumbent Julie Fahey earned the most Republican votes with 33, meaning she could accept the Republican nomination and run uncontested.
Oregon House districts write-in results
House District 8 Republican Primary
Votes
Percent
Lisa Fragala (D-Eugene)
7
6.8%
Doyle Canning (D-Eugene)
7
6.8%
Cory Burket (R-Springfield)
4
3.9%
Others
85
82.5%
House District 12 Democratic Primary
Votes
Percent
Michelle Emmons (D-Oakridge)
655
52.9%
Darin Harbick (R-McKenzie Bridge)
221
17.9%
Charlie Conrad (R-Dexter)
126
10.2%
Others
236
19.1%
House District 14 Republican Primary
Votes
Percent
Julie Fahey (D-Eugene)
33
13.1%
Donald Trump (R-Palm Beach, Fla.)
9
3.6%
Stan Stubblefield (R-Eugene)
7
2.8%
Others
202
80.5%
Lane County May 2024 voter turnout
The final voter turnout in Lane County was 99,127 votes out of 278,595 registered voters, or 35.6%. This is a significant drop from the equivalent May 2020 election, which saw a 45.4% turnout, but mirrored the statewide trend, where overall turnout was 46.1% in May 2020 and 35.2% in May 2024.
Official voter turnout is arguably overstated because some people don't register to vote (according to the Census, there are approximately 315,236 adults in Lane County) and there are many undervotes, which is when people vote but not in certain races.
Undervotes were relatively low at the top of the ticket but grew lower down the ballot. For example, the Democratic presidential primary saw 3.8% undervotes, while the race for Eugene Mayor saw 11.4% undervotes, County Commissioner District 3 saw 17.6% undervotes, and District Attorney saw 20.5% undervotes.
This results in situations like the mayor's race, where 42,231 people voted in a city with approximately 148,901 adults. The figure was a dropoff from the May 2020 Eugene Mayor's race (48,061 votes). Other Eugene-sized cities such as Salem and Shreveport, Louisiana, have also seen a post-pandemic decline in voter turnout.
Mayoral election turnout in U.S. Cities with population between 175,000 and 180,000*
City
May 2016
Nov. 2016
April 2017
Nov. 2018
Dec. 2018
May 2020
Nov. 2020
April 2021
May 2022
Nov. 2022
Dec. 2022
May 2024
Elk Grove, California
-
68,721
-
-
-
-
83,426
-
-
-
-
-
Shreveport, Louisiana
-
-
-
60,528
38,916
-
-
-
-
51,454
36,764
-
Eugene, Oregon
53,340
53,940^
-
-
-
48,061
64,599^
-
-
-
-
42,231
Aurora, Illinois
-
-
10,968
-
-
-
-
13,020
-
-
-
Salem, Oregon
33,983
45,613^
-
40,019^
-
37,586
52,298^
-
34,760
39,860^
-
33,074
