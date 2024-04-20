Lane closures on US-101 in Marin amid nationwide renovations

(KRON) — On Friday, Caltrans shared its plans to continue its bridge preservation project in April. Work will be in different locations overnight from Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 25, as crews will place permanent pavement striping tape throughout the country, Caltrans said.

BART must fix all elevators and escalators; lawsuit rules

There will be various lane closures on Northbound US101 in Novato on the bridge over Novato Creek from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next mornings. There will be lane closures on Southbound US-101 in Novato Creek from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next mornings.

The northbound US-101 on-ramp to Rowland Boulevard in Novato will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. There will be work on the southbound US-101 off-ramp to Rowland Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Caltrans said.

Detour for Rowland Boulevard on-ramp:

Take the westbound on-ramp for Rowland Boulevard

Take the southbound US-101

Take the connector ramp to eastbound CA-37

Take the on-ramp for northbound US-101

Various lanes will be closed from eastbound CA131 (Tiburon Boulevard) to westbound CA131 in Mill Valley from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next mornings. The northbound US-101 off-ramp bus stop at eastbound CA131 will be closed during that same time, Caltrans said.

There will be a lane closed on the southbound US-101 connector off-ramp to eastbound US101 connector off-ramp to eastbound CA131 from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next mornings. At least one lane will be open for traffic, Caltrans said.

The connector loop on-ramp to northbound US-101 from Eastbound CA131 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Caltrans said.

Detour for US-101 connector loop on-ramp:

Take the on-ramp to Southbound US-101

Continue to Southbound US-101

Take the off-ramp to Eastbound Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Take the on-ramp to Northbound US-101

There will be work on the US-101 southbound off-ramp to eastbound Sir Francis

Drake Boulevard over the Corte Madera Creek Bridge in Larkspur from 10 p.m.

until 6 a.m. the next mornings, Caltrans said.

Various lanes will be closed near the Francisco Boulevard / California Park overhead bridge in San Rafael on northbound US-101 from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next mornings. Various lanes will be closed near Francisco Boulevard / California Park overhead bridge on southbound US-101 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next mornings.

The northbound US-101 off-ramp to the Richmond / San Rafael bridge and Francisco Boulevard will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour for NB US-101 off-ramp to Richmond Bridge/Francisco Blvd.

Take Northbound US-101

Take the off-ramp to Second Street

Take Second Street on-ramp to Southbound US-101

Take the Richmond Bridge/Francisco Blvd. exit.

The Southbound US-101 on-ramp from

Francisco Boulevard West will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next mornings.

The southbound US-101 on-ramp from Francisco Boulevard West will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next mornings.

Detour for Francisco Blvd. West on-ramp:

Continue Southbound on Anderson Drive

Go Northbound on Bellam Boulevard

Take Northbound US-101 on-ramp from Bellam Boulevard

Get on Northbound US-101

Take the off-ramp to Second Street

Take the on-ramp to US-101 Southbound from Second Street

Take US-101 and exit on 451B and get back on Southbound US-101

Caltrans said directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. The California Highway Patrol will be on-site during the closures. Drivers are asked to drive with caution, and all work is dependent on weather, Caltrans said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.