Lane closures planned for U.S. 421 near Osgood

Mar. 28—RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor International Road Dynamics is scheduled to conduct alternating lane closures along U.S. 421 approximately two miles south of Osgood on or after Wednesday, April 3, to replace road sensors in Ripley County.

The alternating lane closures will take place between W. 150 N. and N. Hasmer Hill Road and are expected to take up to one day, weather permitting. Work is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews will begin by closing the northbound driving lane and will complete work by closing the southbound driving lane.

Motorists can expect flagging operations to be utilized while work is in progress.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast

Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast

TrafficWise: 511in.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

About Buckle Up Phone Down

Buckle Up Phone Down is a safety initiative adopted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in late 2023. Unrestrained motorists and passengers, as well as distracted driving continue to be contributing factors in fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways.

Buckle Up Phone Down is one of many efforts to change driver behavior and improve roadway safety across Indiana.

The actions are simple: When you get into a vehicle, buckle up. If you are the driver, put the phone down. Every trip. Every time.

Learn more and accept the challenge at BUPDIN.com.

