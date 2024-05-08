Lane closures planned for U.S. 231 in Greene County

May 8—The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for U.S. 231 in Greene County.

On or around Monday, crews will begin lane closures on U.S. 231 in Greene County near Worthington.

Work will occur on the bridge over Buckhall Creek. These alternating lane closures will allow for a bridge deck overlay project. This project will help extend the life of the bridge.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of August. A temporary traffic signal will control the flow of traffic.