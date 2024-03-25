Lane closures to occur on I-75 in Miami County starting next month

Road maintenance projects will cause some lane closures on I-75 in Miami County starting next month.

Starting Sunday, April 14, I-75 between Country Club Rd and State Route 41 will undergo overnight lane closures.

Lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will last through Thursday, April 18. Crews will be repairing guardrails and completing roadway maintenance.

Starting Monday, April 22, I-75 will undergo intermittent lane closures between the Miami/Montgomery County line and Peters Road.

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will last through Friday, May 3. Crews will be sweeping and cleaning drains along the media barrier.