Lane closures to impact U.S. 41 in Terre Haute

May 3—The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced temporary lane closures will be coming to U.S. 41 in Terre Haute between Linden Street and Clinton Street.

On or after Monday, crews will begin closing a lane on the northbound side of U.S. 41, then switching lanes when the first lane is complete. After the northbound work is finished, the southbound side of U.S. 41 will see similar alternating lane closures.

Crews will be resurfacing this portion of the road. Work is expected to last until the fall, but the schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.

INDOT encourages all drivers to use caution while traveling through this and all work zones, as well as avoiding speeding and distracted driving.