Lane closures to impact U.S. 40 in Putnam County

May 6—The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced alternating lane closures will be coming to U.S. 40 in Putnam County.

On or after May 13, crews will be closing one lane at a time with flaggers between County Road 800 West and U.S. 231.

This will allow crews to do geotechnical road evaluations and take samples of the pavement for future road improvements. Work in this area is expected to last a couple of weeks, but it is weather-permitting and subject to change.

INDOT encourages all drivers to slow down through the work zone and to avoid speeding and distracted driving.