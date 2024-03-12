Lane closures expected this week due to road work on busy Greene County highway

A busy highway in Greene County is set to see some construction barrels this week and lane closures could impact drivers.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is previewing that project along U.S. 35 in Greene County LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Road work on U.S. 35 in Greene County delayed to later this month

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) was scheduled to start the project earlier this month but moved back the start of the project to this week, as News Center 7 previously reported.

Crews will place steel beams on the bridge over the Little Miami River on Westbound U.S. 35 near the Valley and Trebein Roads intersection.

ODOT says the right lane is expected to be closed.

>>RELATED: Road work to impact traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County next month

Hershovitz says these lane closures will not impact the morning commute but could be an issue for midday travel.

The following lane closures will take effect:

The right lane will be closed on WB U.S. 35 near Valley and Trebein Roads from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be single-lane closures on W.B. 35 this weekend from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

The right lane will be closed on WB U.S. 35 starting Monday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hershovitz is traveling along U.S. 35 in Storm Tracker 7 this morning and already is seeing construction barrels on the side of the road.

He said it’s a good idea for drivers to give themselves extra time if they are going to travel on U.S. 35 and to keep in mind there will be construction workers on the road.

We will provide updates on this story.