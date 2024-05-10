Lane closures, delays expected on I-25 north at Avenida Cesar Chavez, NMDOT says

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Continuous lane and shoulder restrictions on Interstate 25 northbound at Avenida Cesar Chavez are expected to begin Friday night at 10 p.m., according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

NMDOT said that I-25 northbound will be down to one lane. The restrictions will be in place until Monday, May 13 at 5 a.m.

Minor delays expected as crews work on I-40 between Gallup and Thoreau

NMDOT said weekend work is being performed for interstate bridge maintenance and that drivers should expect delays.

