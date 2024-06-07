Lane closures, delays coming for some Kellogg commuters. Here’s when and where

East Kellogg commuters can expect lane closures between now and August while the Kansas Department of Transportation completes a geological field survey for the proposed East Kellogg Expansion Project.

Surveying work, which affects the section of westbound/eastbound U.S. 400 between K-96 and S. Andover Road in Wichita, is already underway, KDOT announced Thursday.

“Traffic control will take place while drilling for the assessment is being conducted. Commuters should expect temporary single lane and shoulder lane closures,” KDOT said in a release. “Motorists are advised to stay alert and watch for survey workers and expect delays.”

KDOT says the surveying will be completed in August but gives no specific end date for the work, which will include taking core samples of the roadway and base material for analysis.

The East Kellogg Expansion Project aims to modernize the stretch of highway from K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover with the goal of reducing congestion and increasing safety, according to KDOT. Construction is expected to begin at some point in 2025.

The state survey is being overseen by Terracon Consultants Inc. of Olathe.

Commuters should expect temporary single lane closures and shoulder lane closures on east Kellogg between now and August while the Kansas Department of Transportation conducts a geological survey.