Lane closures coming to 8th Street in Altoona for road reconstruction. See where:

Lane closures are coming to Eighth Street Southwest in Altoona as construction work begins.

Starting April 29, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Eighth Street Southwest from just east of Scenic View Boulevard to just east of the railroad underpass, approaching the Altoona Campus entrance.

Starting April 29, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Eighth Street Southwest from just east of Scenic View Boulevard to just east of the railroad underpass, approaching the Altoona Campus entrance.

Construction work will include removing medians, repaving the median area and inside traffic lane and replacing underground infrastructure.

The project will be broken into phases during the construction season to help with traffic issues, and crews will ultimately replace the eastbound lanes and median on Eighth Street from 28th Avenue Southwest through the railroad underpass, according to a news release.

Traffic will only be able to enter and exit Lutheran Church of the Cross with a right-hand turn in the construction area. There will still be separate left-turn lanes for traffic turning onto 17th Avenue Southwest from Eighth Street.

More: First Avenue finish and a kayak launch at Spring Creek Park are coming to Altoona in 2024

The first section of the project — reconstructing Eighth Street from Highway 65 to 28th Avenue Southwest plus widening part of 34th Avenue Southwest — has already been completed. The second section is expected to be completed by the end of the 2024 construction season.

The third section, planned for a future year, will include reconstructing Eighth Street from the railroad underpass to the Venbury Drive intersection.

Further information is available on the city website.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Road construction starts on 8th Street in Altoona, lanes reduced