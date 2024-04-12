Lane closures announced on I-70 in Putnam, Morgan counties

Apr. 12—The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced alternating lane closures on Interstate 70 in Putnam and Morgan counties.

On or after Monday, crews will have lane closures in effect on I-70 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 231 near Cloverdale and County Road 1100 West near Little Point, Morgan County.

During the closures, crews will be doing shoulder work and drainage ditch correction. Work is expected to last until the summer but is weather-dependent and subject to change.

INDOT encourages all drivers to use caution in this and all work zones while keeping worker safety top-of-mind.