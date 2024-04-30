Lane closure at Whipple, Elk streets starting May 6

The Lake State Railroad Crossing on April 29, 2024. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be putting up lane closures to do repair work on the crossing starting May 6.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming lane closure for the I-94 Business Loop at the intersection of Whipple and Elk streets.

The lane closure will be implemented on May 6. The purpose of this closure is to allow repair work on the Lake State Railroad Crossing. The work includes replacing the railroad crossing surface and improving the sidewalk to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

One lane will remain open in each direction for the duration of the project. The closure is expected to end on May 19.

The cost of the project is expected to be $125,000.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: MDOT announces lane closure for railroad crossing repair