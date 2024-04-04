Lane closed on Potomac St. between Franklin and Washington streets, April 4-5 and 8-9

The right through lane of Potomac Street, between Franklin and Washington streets, will be closed to traffic on Friday, April 5, Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A contractor will be installing a water service line and water meter vault to a building on North Potomac Street. Because of the location of the water main and vault, a lane closure will be required.

Motorists approaching the work area will encounter cones, barricades and other traffic control devices.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through while the work is being performed.

For more information, call the city of Hagerstown's Engineering Department at 301-739-8577 ext. 125.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Lane closed on N. Potomac St., April 4-5 and 8-9